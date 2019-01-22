Supreme Court to allow Trump administration transgender military ban to go into effect

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is allowing the Trump administration to go ahead with its plan to restrict military service by transgender people while court challenges continue.
The high court on Tuesday reversed lower-court orders preventing the Pentagon from implementing its plans. But the high court for now declined to take up cases about the plan. The cases will continue to move through lower courts.
The justices voted along party lines with the five conservative justices -Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel A. Alito Jr., Neil M. Gorsuch and Brett M. Kavanaugh - allowing the ruling.
Military policy had barred service by transgender people until President Barack Obama's administration began allowing transgender people already in the military to serve openly and set a date when transgender people would be allowed to enlist.
President Donald Trump’s first announced the policy in a tweet in July 2017. The policy prevents individuals diagnosed with gender dysphoria from serving in the military, according to CNN. Then-Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis planned to make exceptions for 900 transgender individuals who were already serving.
The Trump administration had revisited those policies and sought to generally restrict service by transgender people to only those who do not seek to undergo gender transitions.
