Georgia businessman provides $18,000 spending spree to benefit disadvantaged kids in Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A Georgia businessman found a new way to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Junior's birthday.
He did it by flying into Marshall County to shop for disadvantaged children to the tune of an $18,000 shopping spree.
Three lucky agencies were allowed to go on the shopping spree and it took three hours to accomplish it.
Officials with foster parents, Clothes Closets for Guntersville schools, and the Home Place had a shopping spree of a lifetime thanks to Ben Kushner who flew in to Guntersville on Monday.
“It’s just a good day to do something good in the spirit of a man who did so much good for the state and the country,” said Kushner.
Kusher owns Big Springs Shopping Center so they went to the Children's Place to do their shopping.
Each group was allowed to spend in the thousands for their kids.
Lee Ward at Marshall County Home Place used some of her money to help the transitional families they serve.
“I called my clients and told them to go to the Children’s Place and pick out what they wanted. My clients cried. They were just overwhelmed with this generous opportunity,” said Ward.
The remainder of the clothes will go to the Home Place Thrift Store which uses the funds to help homeless families in transition.
Kushner says Guntersville has been good in shopping at his business and he just wanted to give back.
“It just makes ou feed good that you’ve been able to help people and you see kids that need stuff and now they’ll have it,” said Kushner.
Ward says she hopes to get the clothes on the racks inside the thrift store as early as Tuesday afternoon.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.