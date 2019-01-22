Florence man killed in Wayne County shooting

FLORENCE AL (WAFF) - Deputies in Wayne County, Tennessee have a suspect in custody after a man from Florence was shot and killed in their area.
Terry “Bud” Bailey is charged with first degree murder. He’s being held without bond.
We’re told Bailey shot and killed Michael Glenn Pierce around 1 a.m. on Monday.
Our partners at the Times Daily report that Pierce and Bailey were friends, and deputies are having a hard time determining a motive.
