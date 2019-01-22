Fire safety advice and dangerous trends to avoid

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The executive director of the Red Cross of North Alabama says Alabama ranks 5th in the country for having the most single family fires.
Here's some advice and things to avoid. First, don't try to heat your house or one of your rooms by turning on the oven. If you don't want to turn on the heater for your whole house use caution and read the warnings when it comes to space heaters.
The staff at the Red Cross say since last Monday they've helped 5 local families who had house fires. It might not come as a surprise that there are more house fires during the cold winter months but some of them can be prevented by making simple changes.
"Sometimes it's from older homes, faulty wiring, sometimes people are using alternative heat sources. So Red Cross wants to advise you to really be careful and to make sure you're using heat sources that are actually approved heat sources,” said executive director Khris Anderson.
When it comes to fire prevention and fire safety it’s also important you make sure you have working smoke alarms. Fire officials say in about 2 minutes a fire can consume a home.
