Clear skies with near freezing temperatures

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Good Tuesday morning, Tennessee Valley! Things are quiet and cool this morning. The sky is mostly clear to start the day and temperatures are near freezing.
Clouds will increase through the day, and a few showers are possible late tonight. Highs will be near 50 degrees. Winds will come in from the south at 10-15 mph.
Rain returns Wednesday. Storms should stay away. The hefty amount of rain will dance on the Tennessee Valley landscape for the majority of the day tomorrow.
After the system passes, temperatures drop once again. Highs dip into the 40s Thursday and conditions return dry. Overnight lows fall into the 20s. Friday wraps up the work week with highs in the 30s.
It will be cool and quiet this weekend. Lows will stay in the 20s, and highs in the 40s.
