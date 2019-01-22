Alabama connections to Super Bowl LIII teams

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Alabama may not be near the Los Angeles Rams or New England Patriots, but plenty of players on both teams have ties to the Yellowhammer state.
- Mark Barron | LB | Played at the University of Alabama
- Blake Countess | DB | Played at Auburn University
- Gerald Everett | TE | Played at the University of South Alabama
- Darious Williams | DB | Played at the University of Alabama-Birmingham
- Trey Flowers | DL | Played for University of Arkansas, went to Columbia High School in Huntsville, AL
- Dont’a Hightower | LB | Played for University of Alabama
- Brandon King | LB | Played for Auburn University
- Jonathan Jones | DB | Played for Auburn University
Super Bowl LIII will be played on Sunday, February 3 in Atlanta. Kickoff is set for 5:30p.m. CT.
