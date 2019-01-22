Alabama connections to Super Bowl LIII teams

Alabama connections to Super Bowl LIII teams
(Source: Mercedes-Benz Stadium/Facebook)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | January 22, 2019 at 3:05 PM CST - Updated January 22 at 3:05 PM

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Alabama may not be near the Los Angeles Rams or New England Patriots, but plenty of players on both teams have ties to the Yellowhammer state.

THE RAMS

  • Mark Barron | LB | Played at the University of Alabama
  • Blake Countess | DB | Played at Auburn University
  • Gerald Everett | TE | Played at the University of South Alabama
  • Darious Williams | DB | Played at the University of Alabama-Birmingham

THE PATRIOTS

  • Trey Flowers | DL | Played for University of Arkansas, went to Columbia High School in Huntsville, AL
  • Dont’a Hightower | LB | Played for University of Alabama
  • Brandon King | LB | Played for Auburn University
  • Jonathan Jones | DB | Played for Auburn University

Super Bowl LIII will be played on Sunday, February 3 in Atlanta. Kickoff is set for 5:30p.m. CT.

Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.