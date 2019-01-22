Aerojet RocketDyne’s manufacturing plant is nearing completion

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - In April of 2017, California-based company Aerojet Rocketdyne announced it was consolidating several facilities and relocating to Huntsville, Alabama to continue working on propulsion engines for the SLS deep space rocket.
The $27 million investment in the Rocket City promised a minimum of 705 new jobs in Huntsville with an average salary of $79,560. The new jobs will be split between its new headquarters in Cummings Research Park and its manufacturing plant in North Huntsville Industrial Park.
The construction of the nearly 135,000 square foot manufacturing plant is nearing completion. The site spans the length of nearly two and a half football fields and is primed to become one of the most productive manufacturing plants in the U.S.
Aerojet Rocketdyne’s site leader, Jim Ramsier said the company has already hired 40 of the 705 positions and is actively hiring for more positions, despite the government shutdown.
The company is looking for engineers, machinists, and programmers to help them build a number of different space and manufacturing parts including rocket motor cases, sub-component for the AR 1 liquid rocket engine, and other additive manufactured components used to provide propulsion or “lift-off” to the rocket.
Ramsier says 20 percent of the positions will be filled by existing employees relocating to the Rocket City, but the balance (80 percent) will be sourced locally from existing expertise as well as newly cultivated talent from local institutions.
Calhoun Community College and U.A.H. are both introducing and advancing curriculum in the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math fields to better prepare students for jobs in the rapidly expanding space and defense industries.
Last week, Calhoun Community shared news of a new technical associates degree that would provide paid working experience for students at several North Alabama businesses including AeroJet Rocketdyne
“The Alabama F.A.M.E. (Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education) Advanced Manufacturing Technician Program (AMT) includes a two-year technical Associate degree that combines cutting-edge curriculum that supports advanced manufacturing technology, paid working experience, along with learning highly sought after business principles and best practices of a world class manufacturer.”
AeroDyne RocketJet donated $1 million to establish the Aerojet Rocketdyne Chair in Space Science at the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) two months after announcing its move to Huntsville.
U.A.H allocated the funding to create a propulsion research center.
The community efforts in conjunction with the nearly completed manufacturing facility reassure confidence in Huntsville’s space and defense industries, despite the government shutdown that continues.
