This is why you don’t stay in your car: Photo shows power of Wetumpka tornado

WETUMPKA AL (WSFA) - Elmore County EMA Director Keith Barnett says he was amazed at what he found in the damage left behind by the Wetumpka tornado.
In a Facebook post, Barnett says while assessing the storm damage Sunday he caught a glimpse of a damaged SUV behind First Baptist Church. Photos of the SUV show a splintered piece of wood that pierced the body of the vehicle.
The splintered wood can be seen going right through the top of a car seat.
“This is exactly why you don’t try and stay in your car,” Barnett said in the post. “If there would have been a child in this car seat, the splintered board would have hit the child in the head and no doubt killed it!”
The National Weather Service in Birmingham’s preliminary report suggests Saturday’s tornado was at the top of the F-2 scale. Barnett says the tornado was about 400 yards wide and broadened to 700 yards in the county. The total length it traveled was 18.1 miles.
“We can rebuild homes, churches and buildings. The fact that nobody was killed is a miracle,” Barnett added.
