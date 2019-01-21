Super Bowl: Pats vs Rams in a meeting of Past vs Future

They were one season removed from their first Super Bowl win, led by quarterback Kurt Warner and known as "The Greatest Show on Turf" for the fake grass they burned up at their seven-year-old home in St. Louis. They had amassed what was then unheard of — 500-plus points in three straight seasons — and were a two-touchdown favorite against Belichick and Brady, who was in his second year and best known as the sixth-round draft pick Belichick stuck with after Drew Bledsoe got injured.