Mobile police officer shot, killed Sunday afternoon

MOBILE, AL (WBRC) - A Mobile police officer was shot and killed Sunday while trying to make an arrest.
FOX10 reports Chief Battiste said Tuder and a group of officers were attempting to arrest 19-year-old Marco Perez. Perez is in custody, but it is unknown if he fired the shots that killed Tuder.
Perez was wanted by Mobile and federal authorities on several charges, FOX10 reports. Perez’s mother was arrested earlier this week after police said she helped Perez fake his own kidnapping to evade police.
FOX10 reports Tuder joined the Mobile Police Department in March 2016 and was named Officer of the Month for August 2017.
