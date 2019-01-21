Florida man killed in Lauderdale County crash

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - A single vehicle crash claimed the life of a Florida man on Sunday night around 9:30 on County Road 73 near the intersection of County Road 34.
Alabama State Troopers tell us John Cameron Crouch was killed when the Ford F-150 he was driving left the road and struck a tree on the driver’s side.
Crouch was pronounced dead on the scene by the Lauderdale County Coroner. Investigators say he was not wearing his seatbelt.
The crash occurred on County Road 73 near the intersection of County Road 34. Alabama State Troopers will continue to investigate.
