Cold and clear today

Good Monday morning, Tennessee Valley! It is a quiet and mostly clear start to the day, but also very cold. Temperatures to jump start your Martin Luther King, Jr. Day will be in the 20s, and wind chill values in the teens. Sunshine will grace the sky today, and highs will peak in the upper 30s, low 40s. The wind direction will turn southerly, and tomorrow will be a warmer day with highs in the low 50s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with showers possible late.