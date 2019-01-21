Cold and clear today

Good Monday morning, Tennessee Valley! It is a quiet and mostly clear start to the day, but also very cold. Temperatures to jump start your Martin Luther King, Jr. Day will be in the 20s, and wind chill values in the teens. Sunshine will grace the sky today, and highs will peak in the upper 30s, low 40s. The wind direction will turn southerly, and tomorrow will be a warmer day with highs in the low 50s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with showers possible late.
A cold front will slide through the area Wednesday. Showers will spark midweek due to the frontal passage. Wednesday has the highest rain chance this week. There could be a few leftover showers early Thursday morning, but Thursday will be much drier and much cooler. Lows will drop into the 20s. The work week ends very cold, with highs in the upper 30s and lows in the 20s.
There is a chance for showers and possibly snow next weekend. Stay tuned.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.