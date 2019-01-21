Auburn named among safest cities in Alabama according to new study

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - A new study has found that Auburn residents are among some of the safest in the state after their city has been named one of the safest to live in.
The study by The Home Security Advisor takes each city with more than 5,000 residents and looks at their crime rates.
The organization says they looked at both violent and property crimes throughout the state, weighed violent crimes higher than property crimes.
The state average for violent crimes is 524 per 100,000 residents and 2,957 property crimes per 100,000 residents.
Auburn ranked 30th on the list with Helena, AL taking the top spot.
The analysts did not provide specific statistics on Auburn’s community crime rates, however.
To view the full list of the fifty safest cities in Alabama, click here.
