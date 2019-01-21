Americans to honor and celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. legacy

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrates King’s birthday, shines a light on civil rights and honors his legacy.
King was assassinated in April 1968 on a balcony at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis.
Although King’s birthday is January 15, in 1983, President Ronald Reagan signed a bill making the third Monday of every January as Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which became the first federal holiday honoring an African American.
In 1994, Congress designated the Martin Luther King Jr. Federal Holiday as a national day of service and made the Corporation for National and Community Service, the federal agency that leads service and volunteering.
Last week, Delta Air Lines gave $83,500 to the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park, so it could reopen just in time for the MLK holiday. The park had been closed because of the partial federal government shutdown that started Dec. 22.
The funding will allow the historic park to be open through Feb. 3, the day the city of Atlanta hosts the Super Bowl.
The Corporation for National and Community Service say MLK Day of Service is intended to empower individuals, strengthen communities, bridge barriers, create solutions to social problems, and move us closer to Dr. King’s vision of a “Beloved Community.”
