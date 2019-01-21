Alabama bringing 50th anniversary tour to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -Legendary country music group Alabama will play a concert in Birmingham this fall as part of their 50th anniversary tour.
Randy, Jeff and Teddy along with The Charlie Daniels Band will perform October 4 at Legacy Arena at the BJCC.
With hits like “My Home’s In Alabama”, “The Cheap Seats”, “Feels So Right”, “The Closer You Get”, “Dancin, Shaggin On The Boulevard” and many, many others it’s no surprise the group has won more than 179 CMA Awards, Grammy Awards and ACM Awards. Alabama also has 43 #1 singles including 21 #1 singles in a row.
Tickets go on sale Friday, January 25 through Ticketmaster or the BJCC Central Ticket office.
