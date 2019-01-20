Wanted man from Chattanooga caught by Huntsville police after foot chase

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A foot chase in Huntsville on Saturday resulted in the arrest of a man wanted on credit fraud charges.
Police posted the information on this incident on the Nextdoor app.
Officers were conducting a routine traffic stop in the area of Jordan Lane and University Drive when the passenger in the vehicle started running on foot.
Police say it is lawful in this situation to physically detain a suspect. They say the suspect was running because he was wanted out of Chattanooga.
Once they were able to get the suspect into custody, they realized the suspect had given them a false name.
Montez Dewayne Birt was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice by giving false information to an officer, eluding an officer, and being a fugitive from justice.
Officers say Birt gave them his real name after being taken into custody. They say they are now considering looking into Birt’s past and why he lied to officers.
Huntsville police say this is a typical situation and a common instance for their officers.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.