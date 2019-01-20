Residents picking up pieces after storms rip through south AL

WETUMPKA, AL (WAFF) - People in Wetumpka are dealing with the aftermath of Saturday storms.
Video from Wetumpka shows the damage after storms and a tornado ripped through the area.
One minor injury was reported in the storms, but no deaths.
WAFF 48′s Chris Joseph was there in Wetumpka to see that aftermath. Officials are set to hold a press conference to address the damage left behind. WAFF plans to livestream that press conference.
Several historic buildings were destroyed in the storms, including the First Presbyterian Church. At least 35 homes were damaged or destroyed.
