Pet food for the furloughed

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -The Greater Huntsville Humane Society will be distributing pet food to furloughed government workers on Wednesday January 23rd from 9:00am until 12:00 noon at 2812 Johnson Road (the Greater Huntsville Humane Society) in the Annex building behind the shelter.
Individuals need to have an ID and some sort of proof of furloughed status..
The pet food distribution is possible through the Greater Huntsville Humane Society’s King’s Community Kitchen Pet Food Pantry program.
This program provides pet food for low-income families in our community.
