Monday morning wind chills between 10 - 15 degrees

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -Skies will be clear tonight for perfect viewing of the total lunar eclipse.
Monday morning wind chills will be frigid between 10° to 15°! Martin Luther King Junior Day will be sunny but chilly with highs in the lower 40s.
Warmer air arrives on Tuesday with highs back into the middle 50s and breezy conditions, rain showers will move in late Tuesday night with gusty winds picking up overnight.
Widespread, soaking rainfall is expected on Wednesday with highs near 50 degrees.
There is a very small window Wednesday night that we could possible see a wintry mix or even some light snow showers, this forecast remains uncertain at this time.
Temperatures will fall back into the 40s for Thursday and Friday.
We are keeping our eye on falling temperatures for next weekend, the trend is looking cold!
