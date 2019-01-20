Limestone authorities warn of scammer claiming to be lieutenant

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Authorities in Limestone County are warning of a new scam claiming to be a lieutenant with the sheriff’s office.
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office posted a tweet, saying the scammer has called claiming to be Lieutenant Brooks and demanded “cash cards”.
They say victims have lost around $2,000 because of this scam.
The sheriff’s office says they will never call and demand you purchase a card to avoid arrest.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office backed Limestone officers up, saying that no law enforcement will contact you via phone in reference to jury duty, warrants, or debt. They urge you to not fall victim to these scammers.
