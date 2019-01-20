Doug Jones hosts town hall in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -"The only way we’re gonna get this resolved is for people to be hopeful about it, and to try to push people to say I recognize what you’ve done, I see it as a good sign, let’s get moving," said Senator Doug Jones.
Senator Jones says the one thing he thinks all of congress agrees on is better technology and more agents at the border.
“I see something from the President, I’m seeing something from the house democrats. Both said they didn’t want to negotiate. Forty-eight hours ago they were entrenched, and now they’re both seeing the effects of what this shutdown is doing to people in the Huntsville area and everywhere else,” said Senator Doug Jones.
Not only did Jones talk government shutdown, he also addressed questions and concerns from the audience.
“You don’t have a lot of opportunities to come to a senator face-to-face, especially a democrat senator in the state of Alabama,” said 17-year-old, Ryan Dahl.
People took advantage of having the senator’s full attention, asking questions across a wide variety of topics.
“Criminal justice reform, police reform, education is failing here, everything is at the bottom. I want it to improve," said Kimberly Ferguson.
And they put it all out on the table.
Some people say they commend Senator Jones for taking the time to hear them out, especially in an area with so many federal workers.
“I believe Senator Jones did exactly what a senator is supposed to do, especially a United States senator, coming to a place that’s so densely populated with federal workers,” said Ryan Dahl.
Jones says he is looking out for those federal workers, but he says not to forget about the thousands of others affected by the shutdown.
"What about the folks at the gas station, and the drug store, and the grocery store, where these dollars are spent? That's the next step too. We can't give everybody what they've lost in this government shutdown, and you can't quantify the emotional toll."
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.