Cold day ahead

The cold front that ignited the showers and storms yesterday has now left much colder air in the Tennessee Valley. Temperatures to start the day are in the upper 20s and low 30s, with wind chill values in the teens. A Wind Advisory will be in effect until 7 AM. Winds are flowing in at 15-25 mph, and are gusting at 35-30 mph. Patchy black ice is possible, so be careful on the road ways. A few snow flurries are possible this morning, but today will be dry and cloud cover will decrease through the day. Highs will be in the mid 30s.