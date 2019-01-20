Cold day ahead

The cold front that ignited the showers and storms yesterday has now left much colder air in the Tennessee Valley. Temperatures to start the day are in the upper 20s and low 30s, with wind chill values in the teens. A Wind Advisory will be in effect until 7 AM. Winds are flowing in at 15-25 mph, and are gusting at 35-30 mph. Patchy black ice is possible, so be careful on the road ways. A few snow flurries are possible this morning, but today will be dry and cloud cover will decrease through the day. Highs will be in the mid 30s.
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day will jump start with temperatures near 20 degrees. Expect a mostly sunny day and highs near 40 degrees. The wind direction will turn southerly, and warmer air will flow in, helping to increase highs on Tuesday to the 50s with mostly sunny skies.
Another cold front will march through Wednesday and will bring another shot for showers. After the wet weather Wednesday, Temperatures will be cool for the rest of the week, with lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s.
