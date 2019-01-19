WATCH LIVE: Storm Damage in Wetumpka, AL

WETUMPKA, AL (WAFF) -Several confirmed tornadoes touched down across central Alabama Saturday causing damage in multiple areas.
From Autauga County, the Autauga County Emergency Management Agency reported there were several trees down on County Road 46, County Road 21 North.
A mobile home sustained damage within the 1000 block of County Road 21 North, but no injuries were reported as the mobile home was believed to be unoccupied.
Damage has been reported in Wetumpka which WSFA is working to confirm.
