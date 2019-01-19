Unsettled weather today, Storms and Wind Advisories

Unsettled weather has made its way into the Tennessee Valley. Showers and storms are dancing across portions of northern Alabama and middle Tennessee. Wet weather continues into the evening hours. Very windy conditions will be paired with the rain. Winds will flow in from the southwest at 15-25 mph and could gust up to 35-45 mph. Thunderstorms could produce even higher wind gusts. A Wind Advisory will be in effect today from 10 AM - 7 PM. A lot of rain is expected. Rain totals could be between 1.5 - 2 inches. Most of the rain will be to our east by tonight, and trailing behind the rain will be very cold air ushered in thanks to the cold front. Very cold air will drop lows into the 20s.