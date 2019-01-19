Pawning items to make ends meet during the furlough

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Many furloughed federal employees and contractors are just trying to get by while not receiving a paycheck due to the partial government shutdown.
Some have even turned to pawning their most prized possessions to pay their bills.
Pawn shop employees say they’ve seen more traffic around their stores from Redstone Arsenal; furloughed employees looking for ways to get the bills paid and food on the table.
Many have inquired about how the loan process works and how to pawn their items.
“If you have been furloughed, you can come into Buster’s Pawn Shop. We will do an interest free loan for 30 days which is our standard loan. We won’t charge you any interest for the first 30 days,” Angela Huffman, of Busters Pawn Shop, says.
If you aren’t able to pay for your item afterwards the pawn shop will put it on layaway for you until you get money coming in.
Huffman says one woman pawned her wedding band.
"She was, like, I have no choice, I’m out of options. I’ve got to put food on my table,” Huffman says.
The people she’s seen, the stories she’s been told, and the items she’s seen brought in to be pawned, have left Huffman feeling disheartened.
“It’s heartbreaking because you want to do more,” Huffman says.
