Heavy rainfall threat decreases

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -Periods of heavier rainfall will continue through the early evening hours of your Saturday with occasional strong wind gusts.
This rain will end later tonight followed by a brief window where some light flurries are possible.
Winds will stay blustery overnight and Sunday morning’s wind chill will be in the teens… dress warm!
Tomorrow will be a chilly day with clearing skies, wind chill values will only be in the 20s for most of the day.
Monday morning wind chills will be even colder between 10° to 15°!
Martin Luther King Junior Day will be sunny but chilly with highs in the lower 40s.
Warmer air arrives on Tuesday with highs back into the middle 50s, rain showers will move in late Tuesday night with gusty winds.
Widespread, soaking rainfall is expected on Wednesday with highs near 50 degrees.
Temperatures will fall back into the 40s for Thursday and Friday. We are keeping our eye on falling temperatures for next weekend, the trend is looking cold!
