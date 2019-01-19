Gun advocacy group weighs in on IHOP shooting as details emerge on shooter

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Madison County District Attorney Robert Broussard says the shooter in a deadly IHOP shooting Wednesday was a familiar name to his office. Now, family of Roy Brown, 56, who was killed, are questioning if more could have been done.
Police say 25-year-old Roderick Turner was the aggressor in the altercation that resulted in him fatally shooting Brown and critically wounding his son.
Broussard told 48 News his office has worked several cases against Turner, but they were all dropped for a “number of reasons.” We asked him for more information on what those reasons are, but he never got back with us.
Huntsville PD confirmed to WAFF that the gun used by Turner in the restaurant shooting was purchased legally and registered to him.
Joshua Lee is a member of BamaCarry, a statewide gun advocacy group. He says the system worked the way it should have, but that everything can’t be avoided.
“On one hand we’ve got to stop killing people. On the other hand, you can’t take away peoples rights to defend themselves," Lee said.
Lee doesn’t know who to blame in this incident but praises the law for allowing Browns son to defend himself. “It’s not up to the County or the state or really even the federal government to tell me how or when I can protect my family.”
WAFF 48 News reached out to IHOP to find out more on their policy surrounding employees having guns on them at work. Over the phone, a manager told us the restaurant has no comment at this time.
