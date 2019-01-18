Woman killed, another victim critically injured, in Houston-area church shooting; suspect identified

TX church shooting: ‘We were on lockdown’
By Josh White | January 17, 2019 at 9:36 PM CST - Updated January 17 at 10:39 PM

HARRIS COUNTY, TX (Gray News) – One woman was killed and another victim was critically injured in a shooting outside a church in Cypress, TX, on Thursday.

Authorities said the victims were shot in the parking lot of Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church around 7 p.m.

The wounded victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

KTRK reports that the suspected shooter, Arthur Edigin, 62, is the deceased victim’s ex-husband, and the injured victim is Edigin’s daughter, citing law enforcement sources.

Officials believe the suspect was motivated by a domestic dispute.

KPRC reports the deceased victim was 66 years old, and the injured victim is 31.

Authorities are now searching for Edigin. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office released a photo and description of him late Thursday night:

