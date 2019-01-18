Warm & gloomy today; Rain, storms, snow, & cold expected this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Happy Friday! Fog is a major concern across the Tennessee Valley this morning. We are seeing areas of very low visibility this morning and it will likely cause commute issues.
No need for the umbrella today across the Tennessee Valley but you probably won’t need your sunglasses either. Temperatures this morning are mild into the mid to upper 40s across much of the Valley.
After the fog clears later this morning, we will continue to see lingering clouds for much of the day today. While we could see a few peaks of sunshine, it is most likely that we stay overcast all day.
It will be warm and calm with a light wind around 2 mph. Temperatures will be near 55 to 60 degrees in most spots.
We still have the First Alert out for Saturday this weekend. The start of this system will be early in the morning on Saturday as showers pick up during the morning. Wind gusts throughout the day will be strong, out of the south at 30 to 40 mph.
Later in the day we will see some heavier rain, possibly even some thunderstorms with a few being strong. Storm wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph are the primary threat on Saturday. Wind gusts throughout the day will be strong, out of the south at 30 to 45 mph.
As the line of storms moves east, a major blast of cold air will follow, which could change some of that rain over to a wintry mix, or snow showers for early Sunday morning.
At this point, accumulation does NOT look likely, BUT I wouldn’t be surprised if we see a light dusting on grassy surfaces to the north of the Tennessee/Alabama state line.
The brutal cold will be the main story with temperatures into the upper teens and low 20s Sunday night. Wind chills could dip into the single digits and low teens.
Please keep checking back and use that First Alert Weather App for constant updates!
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.