Trump, Kim to hold second summit in late February

(Gray News) - President Donald Trump will hold a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in late February.
The location will be announced at a later date, according to the White House.
Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Trump met with a Kim Yong Choi to discuss denuclearization and the second summit, according to the Associated Press.
Trump and Kim held their first historic meeting in Singapore last June. They reached an agreement, but little progress has been made since.
