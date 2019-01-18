TOTAL LUNAR ECLIPSE: What you need to know

WHAT ABOUT CLOUDS? An eclipse is only as good as your ability to see it through potential cloud cover. A strong cold front will swing through the area Saturday. Drier air funnels in Sunday, resulting in mostly clear skies. Overall, the cloud situation looks excellent with a high probability you’ll be able to see most if not all of the eclipse (should you so choose). That’s fortunate for us as not all of the U.S. will be that luck. But it’s going to be cold. Really cold. Temperatures will be falling through the 30s during the eclipse with wind chills into the 20s. Not pleasant, but do-able.