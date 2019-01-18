Student brings empty bullet casings to Blossomwood Elementary

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Blossomwood Elementary’s principal sent a letter to parents to let them know that a student brought three empty bullet casings into school Thursday.
According to the letter the student found them on the street on their way to school. The student showed other students who alerted staff.
Huntsville City Schools security immediately launched an investigation. No other prohibited items were found on the student.
“We take this issue seriously and will fully enforce discipline in this matter as outlined by the district. I would also like to thank our students for following our ‘See Something, Say Something’ guidelines," Burton said.
Blossomwood Elementary is the same school where a student was accidentally shot in the hand after bringing a gun to school. That child’s father faces federal charges.
