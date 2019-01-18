South Huntsville IHOP reopens following deadly shooting

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The IHOP on Drake Avenue is back open following the deadly shooting that happened there Wednesday night.
The restaurant opened at 7 a.m. Friday.
Employees and managers hung balloons on the doors to signify the IHOP was back in business. The corporate office states that it plans to make sure employees know about the counseling options available.
On Wednesday night, police say Roy Brown Sr., an employee, was fatally shot by an irate customer. Brown’s son, also an employee, was injured in the shooting but fired back, killing the gunman.
