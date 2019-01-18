Senator Doug Jones to hold Huntsville town hall

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Senator Doug Jones will be holding a Huntsville town hall meeting Saturday, January 19th to hear from furloughed workers.
Senator Jones announced the time and place on twitter Thursday night.
WAFF also spoke to Senator Jones about the ongoing government shutdown and how it’s affecting North Alabama.
Doug Jones spoke about the shutdown saying, “It’s frustrating, its embarrassing, it should be very embarrassing for all members of the House and of the Senate of where we are now. So i’m hoping those are going to fall on the right folks to get this government open.”
Jones also said both political parties are working to reopen government, “I also want to make sure that people understand there are a lot of Democrats up here, a lot of Republicans up here that can find the common ground on border security. It’s just not appropriate to do it in the middle of a hostage crisis.”
Jones addressed the need for Saturday’s town hall, and says he expects to get an “earful.”
