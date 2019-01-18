Rogersville police searching for missing man

ROGERSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The Rogersville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 79-year-old Earl John Schiffbauer Jr.
Schiffbauer may be suffering from a condition that may impair his judgement. He was last seen at his residence in the Rogersville area on Thursday around 5 p.m. He may be traveling in a black 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, Alabama tag 41CL747. His direction of travel is unknown.
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Earl Schiffbauer, please contact the Rogersville Police Department at 256-760-9117 or call 911.
Schiffbauer is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
