Roaches, rodents and random chemicals: Your January 18th Kitchen Cops report

In northwest Alabama, the scores in Colbert and Lauderdale Counties were respectable, but there were several low scores in Franklin County. The N&F #2 Mart on Highway 243 in Phil Campbell had chemicals and cleaners stored on top of food, employees not washing hands and no dates on barbeque or mixed vegetables. There were more toxic chemicals out of place at the Legacy Chevron in Russellville. This time, the Kitchen Cops say they were mixed in with napkins and forks. That mini-mart gets a 73.