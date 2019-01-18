Roaches, rodents and random chemicals: Your January 18th Kitchen Cops report

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - For several weeks in November and December, the weekly Kitchen Cops reports coming into the WAFF 48 newsroom showed restaurants were mostly on their best behavior. A few 70′s here and there, but most scores were in the 80s and 90s, and nothing dramatic jumped out.
This week, there’s plenty to talk about.
We’ll start on Patton Road in Huntsville, where Taqueria Toros Bravos has the lowest score of the week in Madison County with a 75. Inspectors say there was no sanitizer in the dishwasher, and rodent droppings were found in the flour container and storage room. Inspectors were quick to point out that no food was contaminated and the droppings were cleaned.
The Haru Korean Sushi on Madison Boulevard scores an 80 this week. The Kitchen Cops tell us eggs and potatoes were at the wrong temperature, pots and pans were blocking the sink and a plumbing problem was pouring sewage onto the kitchen floor. The plumbing was fixed a few days later by the time inspectors came back for a follow-up visit.
Keep reading after the video for details on what inspectors found in the Shoals, Limestone and Morgan Counties.
Limestone County had it’s share of issues this week. The Logan’s on Athens-Limestone Blvd. got an 81 because of broken plastic food bins and lids, a sink without hot water and food not being properly reheated. El Azteca on North Jefferson Street in Athens scores an 82 after the Kitchen Cops found roaches in the building, mop water being spilled outside and unlabeled chemical bottles.
There are a marathon of problems at three different Marathon gas station mini-marts. The location on Hines Street in Athens gets a 77 because of missing soap and dirty ice machines and soda nozzles. The location on Highway 20 in Decatur got an 84 because of foods at the wrong temperature. And the Marathon on Jefferson Street in Athens gets a 71 because of unlabeled chemicals, issues with sinks and dirty ice machines.
In northwest Alabama, the scores in Colbert and Lauderdale Counties were respectable, but there were several low scores in Franklin County. The N&F #2 Mart on Highway 243 in Phil Campbell had chemicals and cleaners stored on top of food, employees not washing hands and no dates on barbeque or mixed vegetables. There were more toxic chemicals out of place at the Legacy Chevron in Russellville. This time, the Kitchen Cops say they were mixed in with napkins and forks. That mini-mart gets a 73.
CORRECTION: If you watched our report on Tuesday morning, you saw us report that the Jack’s #148 in Russellville scored a 75. The Franklin County Health Department has since corrected their report, and told us their actual score is a 79. The manager of the restaurant says he’s expecting another inspection and a better score soon. We’ll let you know the new score as soon as we have an update.
Check out the links below the video for raw reports from around the Valley.
