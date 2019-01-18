Pork patty products recalled over possible black rubber contamination

(WAFF) - Johnsonville is recalling more than 48,000 pounds of of raw ground pork patty products.
The affected flavor is cheddar cheese and bacon. The impacted products were shipped to retail locations nationwide.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service states these products are potentially contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically black rubber.
The raw ground frozen pork patties were produced and packaged on Sept. 27, 2018, Oct. 17, 2018 and Oct. 18, 2018. The following products are subject to recall:
- 24-oz. (1.5 lbs.) plastic bag in a carton of frozen “Johnsonville Grillers CHEDDAR CHEESE & BACON FLAVOR” with “Best Flavor By: 7/24/2019” represented on the label.
- 24-oz. (1.5 lbs.) plastic bag in a carton of frozen “Johnsonville Grillers CHEDDAR CHEESE & BACON FLAVOR” with “Best Flavor By: 8/13/2019” represented on the label.
- 24-oz. (1.5 lbs.) plastic bag in a carton of frozen “Johnsonville Grillers CHEDDAR CHEESE & BACON FLAVOR” with “Best Flavor By: 8/14/2019” represented on the label.
The product subject to recall bears establishment number “34225” printed on the carton end under the “Best Flavor By” date.
The problem was discovered when the firm received three consumer complaints regarding black rubber in the product. FSIS was notified on Jan. 17, 2019.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from these products.
