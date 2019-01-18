Officers mourn man killed in iHop shooting

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The killing of Roy Brown didn’t just devastate friends and family.
His death also moving Huntsville police officers to make a touching gesture.
James Andrews is a third shift officer with Huntsville Police Department. Several nights a week, he and his partners found themselves in iHop for a quick bite to eat and each time Roy was there! To honor someone he respected so much, Officer Andrews has started a GoFundMe page to help his family with funeral costs.
If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe page, click here.
“Anytime someone gets killed, it’s tragic, but just seeing that it was somebody you see every night, hit a little bit closer to home. So we wanted to try to do what we can to help the family.” said Andrews.
