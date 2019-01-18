Officers mourn man killed in iHop shooting

Touching gesture by HPD
By McKinley Strother | January 18, 2019 at 9:54 AM CST - Updated January 18 at 10:01 AM

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The killing of Roy Brown didn’t just devastate friends and family.

His death also moving Huntsville police officers to make a touching gesture.

James Andrews is a third shift officer with Huntsville Police Department. Several nights a week, he and his partners found themselves in iHop for a quick bite to eat and each time Roy was there! To honor someone he respected so much, Officer Andrews has started a GoFundMe page to help his family with funeral costs.

“Anytime someone gets killed, it’s tragic, but just seeing that it was somebody you see every night, hit a little bit closer to home. So we wanted to try to do what we can to help the family.” said Andrews.

