Largest solar farm in Alabama to be constructed in Jackson County to feed Google data center

HOLLYWOOD, AL (WAFF) - Construction will begin soon on the largest solar farm in the state.
It’s scheduled to be built in Jackson County and fuel the data centers currently under construction.
With the Bellefonte project getting derailed, local officials say this is good news for Hollywood and Jackson County.
Fields along County Road 33 in Hollywood will one day contain hundreds of thousands of solar panels.
Hollywood city officials confirmed officials with Nextera Energy Resources came to town Wednesday asking about what all they needed to start construction.
“What we would do is get a business license, permits, all construction permits. When they come in we will get all of that,” said Hollywood Mayor Jerry Adkins.
It's believed approximately 800 acres will be used to build the solar farm named the Bellefonte Solar Energy Center.
“I think it’s important for people to know that Nextera Energy Resources is pleased to be in partnership with TVA to develop the Bellefonte Solar Energy Center. It will bring significant economic benefits to the region including construction jobs and it will generate clean electricity,” said Lisa Paul, spokeswoman for Nextera Energy Resources.
Company officials estimate there will be upwards of 250 construction jobs which will bring an immediate economic impact.
“They’ll be buying right here in Hollywood. They will be staying here locally which it will help everybody around here in the county,” said Adkins.
Google officials confirm the farm will put the energy on the grid and as part of an agreement with TVA they will purchase that clean energy for their data center which county officials hope will pave the way for more opportunities.
“I think it’s going to be a good opportunity to bring in more data center, more industry that’s got that philosophy of going green,” said Jackson County Commission Chairman Tim Guffey.
The project is expected to be completed sometime in the year 2021.
