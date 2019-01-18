Judge to rule at a later date for Marshall county cop killer seeking parole

GUNTERSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A hearing concluded on Friday for a man convicted more than twenty years ago for killing an Albertville police officer.
"It's been more than 23 years since Albertville Police Detective Andy Whitten was gunned down at his home and today is believed to be the first day his killer has spoken about it in the courtroom."
Matthew Hyde took the stand today and talked about his role in the murder and more.
He was on death row for the murder for nearly nine years when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down capital punishment for juveniles.
Hyde was 37 days away from his 18th birthday when he went with two other co-defendants to kill Whitten for an investigation ongoing for one of those co-defendants.
Even though he was nicknamed Saint in the prison system, prosecutors hoped to show he was anything but that.
While Hyde admitted to having contraband such as a cellphone in prison, he also admitted using marijuana while in prison that he got from corrections officers if the price was right. He also admitted he had a homemade knife in prison and would use it if he needed.
Hyde cried on the stand as he told how he took Whitten's life and how, in essence, he's taken his own life. He looked at Whitten's remaining family and said, "You don't deserve this. I do." adding "This is my burden I have to carry.....I'm sorry."
“I have prayed to forgive him. I cannot. That’s between him and God,” said Mike Whitten, the victim’s brother.
The judge has taken the case under advisement and will rule at a later date.
