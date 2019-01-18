Huntsville church bus driver involved in fatal crash appears in court

FULTON COUNTY, GA (WAFF) - The man driving a Huntsville church bus that crashed in Atlanta, Georgia in 2017 appeared in a Georgia courtroom Friday morning.
A clerk with the Fulton County Superior Court system confirmed Jerry Sims was there for an arraignment. The clerk could not tell WAFF 48 News the outcome of that appearance.
Jerry Sims attorney previously told WAFF 48 News his client was charged failure to maintain lane and 2nd degree vehicular homicide. The attorney said both were misdemeanor offenses. WAFF reached out to Sims' attorney Friday and is waiting a response.
The bus was carrying a load of missionaries from Huntsville’s Mount Zion Baptist Church when it overturned and crashed in 2017. The bus was one of two carrying passengers to the Atlanta airport to leave on a mission trip to Africa.
17-year-old Sarah Harmening was killed in the crash.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.