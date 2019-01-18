The hidden cost of the shutdown: excess stress harming furloughed workers

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - News outlets have covered the financial costs of the shutdown extensively, but it could be taking another toll on federal workers.
Furloughed NASA contractor Marlyce Alexander said it’s wearing on the emotional health of her colleagues.
“Some are depressed, some are optimistic, some just don’t know what to do with themselves,” she said.
Dr. Angela Caires of TMS Therapy in Huntsville said some of her patients have been struggling with mental health since the shutdown began.
“Individuals who are otherwise healthy coming in with panic disorder, these are young adults. 20s and 30s, experiencing panic disorder for the first time in their life, and they’re terrified and they don’t know what’s going on, or they’re experiencing depressive symptoms and they’re coming in feeling hopeless,” she said.
She said workers families could also be impacted.
“Children absorb whatever’s in the environment, and if they’re in an environment that has pervasive stress and anxiety, they’re going to pick up on it, and you will see children not eating, they may regress in their behaviors," she said.
Dr. Caires also said financial stress could trigger domestic violence, something she’s seen her patients struggling with of late.
She said workers who are feeling depressed should try meditation, exercise, maintaining a support system and utilizing mental health resources available.
For children, she recommended talking to them and providing reassurance.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.