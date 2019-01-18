Convicted Albertville cop killer seeking release following U.S. Supreme Court decision

GUNTERSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The courtroom was full in Marshall County to hear a man’s request for parole following the murder of an Albertville police officer more than 20 years ago.
James Matthew Hyde was able to get out of the death penalty. Now, he’s wanting to get out of prison.
Hyde was back in a Marshall County courtroom more than 23 years after the murder of Albertville Police Detective Andy Whitten.
On Thursday, law enforcement filled the courtroom for Hyde’s hearing.
Whitten was gunned down at his Albertville home in 1995.
Investigators believe it was in retribution over Whiten's investigation of a co-defendant.
Hyde was convicted as the trigger man and sentenced to death.
That sentence was reduced because the U.S. Supreme Court ruled convicted juveniles could not be sentenced to death.
Now he's asking the sentence be reduced after another Supreme Court decision saying juveniles could be considered for parole.
Large numbers of transcripts were brought to court on Thursday.
Defense attorneys are asking the judge grant life with parole.
But prosecutors argued Hyde isn't even a model prisoner having more than twenty disciplinary actions against him including assault, drug possession, and possession of contraband all while in prison.
A retired Albertville police detective who served with the victim believes Hyde doesn't deserve to get out of prison.
“When you go to somebody’s house, knock on the door and they’re in their underwear and t-shirt when he opens the door and you shoot them that’s cold blooded murder and it had all been planned out. And if they can’t electrocute him, they should keep him in prison for the rest of his life,” said James Maze.
The hearing is expected to resume Friday morning.
