Free meals and assistance to furloughed federal workers in the TN Valley

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Businesses and restaurants across the Tennessee Valley are lending a helping hand to federal workers who are affected by the government shutdown.
Restaurants like Farm Burger and Chick Fil-A are offering either free meals or discounted meals to furloughed federal workers.
As part of “Furlough Fridays,” federal government employees will receive a free chicken burger, fries and drink when they show a valid government ID. Chick Fil-A is offering a 50% discount off all meals for federal government employees who show a valid ID.
For more businesses and restaurants that are helping furloughed federal government workers click here.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.