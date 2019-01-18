Free meals and assistance to furloughed federal workers in the TN Valley

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | January 18, 2019 at 12:08 PM CST - Updated January 18 at 12:08 PM

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Businesses and restaurants across the Tennessee Valley are lending a helping hand to federal workers who are affected by the government shutdown.

Restaurants like Farm Burger and Chick Fil-A are offering either free meals or discounted meals to furloughed federal workers.

As part of “Furlough Fridays,” federal government employees will receive a free chicken burger, fries and drink when they show a valid government ID. Chick Fil-A is offering a 50% discount off all meals for federal government employees who show a valid ID.

