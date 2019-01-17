Scattered showers all day today; Rain, storms, snow, & cold expected this weekend

As the line of storms moves east, a major blast of cold air will follow which could change some of that rain over to a wintry mix, or snow showers for Sunday morning. At this point significant accumulation does NOT look likely, BUT I wouldn’t be surprised if we see some light accumulation on grassy surfaces to the north of the Tennessee River. The brutal cold will be the main story with temperatures into the upper teens and low 20s Sunday night. Wind chills could dip into the single digits and low teens. Please keep checking back and use that First Alert Weather App for constant updates!