Scattered showers all day today; Rain, storms, snow, & cold expected this weekend

Happy Thursday, grab your umbrella! Rain already moving into the Valley this morning and it will be with us most of today.
Scattered showers will be with us through much of the morning across the entire Tennessee Valley as a little disturbance moves through. Showers will mainly stay light, but there could be a few periods of steady showers. Temperatures will be seasonable this afternoon, climbing into the low 50s. The wind will be a bit breezy at times from the south at 15 to 20 mph. Overall, rainfall should only amount to a few tenths to possibly 0.25” to 0.33”.
We will dry up late this evening and that will lead to a dry, but gloomy Friday. Mostly cloudy skies on Friday, but it will be warm with temperatures into the upper 50s and low 60s. The major impacts won’t arrive until Saturday morning. The FIRST ALERT is out for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday as a major storm system will push through the Tennessee Valley. Day one, Saturday, will bring us heavy rain & storms, some which may be strong, as well as strong wind gusts. Gusts may be as high as 45 to 50 mph.
As the line of storms moves east, a major blast of cold air will follow which could change some of that rain over to a wintry mix, or snow showers for Sunday morning. At this point significant accumulation does NOT look likely, BUT I wouldn’t be surprised if we see some light accumulation on grassy surfaces to the north of the Tennessee River. The brutal cold will be the main story with temperatures into the upper teens and low 20s Sunday night. Wind chills could dip into the single digits and low teens. Please keep checking back and use that First Alert Weather App for constant updates!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
