’People have to provide’: Local TSA workers on being furloughed during gov’t shutdown

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Despite the government shutdown, local Transportation Security Administration officers continue to work. They are deemed “essential” employees and therefore have to continue working without getting a paycheck. Now, many of them are scrambling to make ends meet.
Sandra Snell is the American Federation of Government Employees local 555 Women’s and Fair Practice coordinator. She acknowledges how critical this situation is to her and her coworkers. “It’s a tough thing coming to work knowing you’re not getting paid. I work with a lot of great people, and we have people that struggle. Y’know, missing a paycheck is a big deal."
This week, a federal judge ruled against the argument of many government employee unions across the country. They were requested a temporary restraining order because they feel that the government could not force employees deemed “essential” to work without pay during the shutdown.
Tuesday, District Judge Richard J. Leon denied their request as he felt it would “create chaos and confusion” in an already fraught environment.
At some major airports, delays are massive. At Huntsville International Airport, TSA workers are still showing up to work but struggling to figure out how they will pay their bills. “You have to start making preparations making sure you have money to pay for all of your bills, gas, electricity, rent, phone bills," Joey Martinez said.
The 60 workers at HSV have started potlucks to help support each other. All they ask for travelers, a simple ‘thank you’ for their service.
“We’re a big family out there. Everybody is always with a smiling face coming out there to work. We’re all there to support each other," Martinez added.
