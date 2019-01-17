North Alabama Food Bank stocked up for shutdown-related demand, for now

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The Food Bank Of North Alabama’s executive director said the organization is prepared for a sudden spike in demand for its services.
The partial government shutdown entered its 26th day on Wednesday, and federal workers just missed their first pay period.
Shirley Schofield said the food bank has seen a recent surge of USDA foods, which has it well prepared for the next few weeks.
“That food there is good at least through March, is what we’re being told. So as long as this does not get really prolonged, we should be find and able to help all the people we need in our area,” she said.
As of now, Schofield said the food bank hasn’t seen an increase in demand. A prolonged shutdown would take a toll on its food and financial reserves.
“We’ll still be able to help people, but we might not be able to help as many people. We’ll always have our food donations we receive from our local partners,” she said.
Schofield said the USDA surplus was the result of tariffs imposed in 2018. The government bought products from American farmers to ease their financial burden, then donated it food banks.
The USDA’s operational staff has been significantly impacted by the shutdown, but Wednesday it called back 2,500 workers.
It’s unclear if this will result in continued food supplies to North Alabama.
Schofield encouraged federal workers to go to the food bank’s website if they feel they’re in need of help. She said there are local food pantries throughout the city.
“Huntsville is a very giving community, but a lot of people don’t like to ask for help. So you know this way it kind of keeps it in their neighborhood, and they can get help from their neighbors,” she said.
Representatives from the food bank will be at 1st Baptist Church in Huntsville on Thursday to discuss options from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
There are options for furloughed workers not wanting or needing help from the food bank.
Mountain Valley Pizzeria and Bakery is offering “a slice of two" to furloughed workers with a government ID.
Owner Chris Acklen said it’s a simple gesture that he hopes can help out the community.
“If you’re stressed about your mortgage or your electric bill or anything else, you know be reimbursed for these things eventually when you get paid again. But you don’t have to worry about it, you can come out and get something to eat,” he said.
“It’s easy gesture on our side.”
He said 10 workers grabbed slices on Wednesday alone.
