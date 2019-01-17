Lauderdale County man facing child porn, sex abuse charges

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - A Lauderdale County man is facing multiple child sex-related charges.
Michael Tays is facing two counts of first-degree sodomy, one count of sexual abuse of a child under 12, one count of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.
Investigators say they discovered several videos and pictures of a young girl engaging in sexual acts on Tays' phone. Lt. Brad Potts said Tays confessed to recording the acts.
Potts said there could be additional charges after the phone is forensically analyzed.
Tays' bond is currently set at $250,000.
