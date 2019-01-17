Knock The Chill Out With Veggie Chicken Tomato Soup

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.
Veggie Chicken Tomato Soup
Olive Oil
1-2 cups veggie chicken strips
1/2 red onion, sliced
1/2 green and yellow pepper, sliced
3-4 cloves garlic, sliced or chopped
4-6 roma tomatoes, sliced
1-2 cups fresh kale, sliced into strips
1-2 cups fresh or frozen corn
1 small can coconut milk
1 jar traditional spaghetti sauce
Water to desired amount (4-6 cups)
McKay’s, Basil, Italian Seasoning, Savory, Salt to taste
In a large pot, pour a small amount of olive oil. Add veggie chicken strips and cook till
desired browning is noted. Add onions, bell pepper, and garlic. Stir then let simmer for
a few minutes. Add tomatoes, kale and corn. Stir and simmer till kale starts to wilt. Add
coconut milk, jar of spaghetti sauce and additional water to reach desired consistency.
Season to taste with McKay’s Chicken Style Seasoning, Basil, Italian Seasoning,
Savory and salt. Cover and let simmer till vegetables are tender. Adjust seasonings.
Serve. Serves 6-8