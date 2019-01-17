Former CEO accused of embezzling over $10M from Huntsville tech firm

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A former CEO of a tech firm in Huntsville is accused of embezzling more than $10 million.
Steve Shickles, 40, was arrested Monday and charged with felony theft of property.
Shickles resigned as CEO of Simple Helix earlier this month.
The company filed a lawsuit a week ago, claiming Shickles and his wife spent embezzled money on 20 expensive cars, clothes, pricey restaurants, a private school, hotels, spas, groceries, massage parlors and nails salons.
