Former CEO accused of embezzling over $10M from Huntsville tech firm

Steve Shickles
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | January 16, 2019 at 8:35 PM CST - Updated January 16 at 8:50 PM

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A former CEO of a tech firm in Huntsville is accused of embezzling more than $10 million.

Steve Shickles, 40, was arrested Monday and charged with felony theft of property.

Shickles resigned as CEO of Simple Helix earlier this month.

The company filed a lawsuit a week ago, claiming Shickles and his wife spent embezzled money on 20 expensive cars, clothes, pricey restaurants, a private school, hotels, spas, groceries, massage parlors and nails salons.

